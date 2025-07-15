Shazia Mari hands over ownership rights of homes to 372 flood-affected women in Khipro

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Member of the National Assembly and Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Atta Mari has said that the PPP was not just a political party but an ideology. She highlighted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised the people of Khipro during the 2022 floods that their homes would be rebuilt, a promise that was now being fulfilled.

She expressed this while distributing property ownership documents to families affected by the 2022 floods in taluka Khipro. Addressing the public gathering, she said that the PPP would never leave the people alone, adding that Bilawal Bhutto had promised to build houses after witnessing the conditions of the people of Khipro, under which the Sindh government’s initiative to build 2.1 million houses across the province was a record that was unparalleled in the world.

She added that the PPP works to resolve public issues without any discrimination of color and race, and Bilawal was empowering women under the vision of Benazir Bhutto, and the ownership rights of the newly constructed homes were being granted in the names of women to help them live with dignity and respect.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, SSP, Additional Deputy Commissioner, local government representatives and a large number of affected families.

She said that today, the houses completed with ownership rights were being handed over to 372 flood-affected women, and work was underway rapidly on the remaining houses, which will soon be given to affectees along with ownership rights. She also appealed to the public to ensure that their children receive polio drops and timely vaccinations to protect them from life-threatening diseases.