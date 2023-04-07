Sharjeel urges PPP Digital Media workers to discourage forces spreading hatred

KARACHI, Apr 07 (APP):Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday urged workers of Pakistan Peoples Party Digital to present their point of view in a civilized, polite, and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage the forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country.

Sharjeel Memon, who also heads the Pakistan Peoples Party Digital Media, was addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of PPP’s digital media workers from across the country.

The event was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Shehla Raza. Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Qasim Naveed Qamar, Ajiz Dhamrah, and a large number of young workers of PPP’s digital media from different provinces and cities of Pakistan were also present.

Sharjeel Inam Memon outlined that the party’s digital media worker would also take into account the gender and age of the opponent while expressing their views and would respond even to rudeness in a decent language with reason, logic, and civility.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s Digital Media was being organized throughout the country and the selection of he workers would be made on basis of performance and merit.

He said that conventions of PPP Digital Media workers would be organized in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad very soon and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also attend the conventions.