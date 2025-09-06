Sharjeel pays tributes to martyrs on Defence daypays tributes to martyrs on Defence day

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Domestic

Sharjeel pays tributes to martyrs on Defence day

KARACHI, Sep 06 (APP):Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, in his message on Defence Day, said that on this occasion we pay tribute to the martyrs and national guardians, who sacrificed their lives for the beloved country.
He said that Defence Day reminds us of our resolve that we are always ready to safeguard our borders and our homeland. Pakistan’s armed forces have always proven that the country’s defense is strong and unshakable.
He further said that victory over the enemy in the Marka e Haq proved that our defense can never be weakened. He stated that Pakistan has the full capability to respond firmly to any act of aggression, and our nation has always stood, and will continue to stand, as a solid wall in defense of our country.
He said that our commitment to the sacred duty of defending the homeland will never waver.
