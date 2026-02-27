Friday, February 27, 2026
Domestic

Sharjeel Memon visits Ramazan complaint cell in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday visited the Ramazan complaint cell established at Hyder Chowk along with Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.
On the occasion, the deputy commissioner briefed the provincial minister in detail about ongoing price control measures in the city during Ramazan, the availability of essential commodities at officially notified rates and the redressal of public complaints received at the complaint cell.
