Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order

KARACHI, Aug 05 (APP): Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, lauded the Sindh Police for their historic and courageous role in maintaining law and order, saying their contributions deserve greater recognition and appreciation.

Speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly, Memon said that while law and order issues are a persistent challenge for the public, ensuring safety and protecting life and property remain the core duties of the police force, according to a news release on Tuesday.

He noted that despite being frequently criticized and accused, the police, particularly constables, continue to risk their lives for modest salaries without due acknowledgement. “The police have always been an easy target for blame, but we fail to consider the hardships faced by those who serve on the ground,” he said.

Highlighting the police’s efforts since 2008, the minister said the Sindh Police had played an outstanding role across the province, especially when empowered by a people’s government. He recalled that many areas previously deemed unsafe after dark had since returned to normalcy due to effective policing.

Sharjeel Memon also commended the police for their bravery in confronting major threats, including terrorist attacks. He cited the Karachi Airport assault, during which then IG Iqbal Mahmood personally led from the front, as well as the attacks on the Karachi Stock Exchange and Central Police Office (CPO), where the force responded with professionalism and courage.

He further mentioned the successful investigations into high-profile cases such as the Safoora incident and university attacks, asserting that no other provincial force had resolved such complex cases with similar expertise.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized that the police remained active on multiple fronts, from securing religious events to combating street crime and narcotics. Despite resource constraints, he said, the force continued to fulfill its duties with commitment.

While acknowledging that more facilities should be provided, he said the Sindh government was doing its best to support and equip the force. “The capacity of the Sindh Police is not the result of any special privilege, it is inherent and earned,” he added.

Calling for collective appreciation of the force, Memon said, “We must all salute the Sindh Police. Their historic and unmatched role in protecting the public deserves the highest recognition.”