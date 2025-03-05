Sharjeel invites Chinese manufacturers to set up E-vehicle plant in Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP): Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday invited Chinese businessmen to set up an electrical vehicle manufacturing plant in the province and assured them of full cooperation and investment friendly policies.

The senior minister expressed the views in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese Electric Scooter Manufacturers here, to discuss the matters relating to introduction of electric scooters in Sindh and modernizing the transport system, said a statement.

The Sindh government plans to introduce electric scooters in the province while a plan to provide 1,000 electric scooters to working women and female students is under consideration as well.

The delegation briefed in detail about the modern technology and transport systems of their company, expressed keen interest in investment in the transport sector of Sindh and also presented proposals for promotion of modern and eco-friendly transport facilities.

Sharjeel Inam Memon welcomed the interest of Chinese investors saying that manufacturing of electric vehicles in the province will contribute to industrial growth and creation of employment opportunities.

The senior minister stated that the Sindh government is taking measures for empowerment of women of the province and the plan for provision of scooters to working women and female students was a part of the measures. Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo were also present in the meeting.