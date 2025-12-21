Sharjeel Inam Memon offers condolence on death of Senior journalist Jay Prakash Morani’s father

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed condolences on the death of Hyderabad-based senior journalist Jay Prakash Morani’s father and renowned educationist Ravi Shankar Morani

In his condolence message Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief on the death of journalist Jay Prakash Morani’s father.

He said that Ravi Shankar Morani’s services in the field of education will always be remembered

He further said that in this hour of grief, my sympathies are with journalist Jay Prakash Morani and his family.

He also prayed for the peace of the soul of deceased Ravi Shankar Morani and for the family to bear the shock.