Shahid Ashraf assures Sindh Govt for providing facilities to industrialists

KARACHI, Nov 30 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Capt (r) Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Wednesday assured the Sindh government for providing all possible facilities to the industrialists.

According to the spokesman of the provincial minister, the Federal Minister gave the assurance during a meeting with the Provincial Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries, and Commerce Muhammad Younus Dagha at his office.

In the meeting, the solutions to the problems faced by the industrialists were discussed in detail.

The provincial minister recommended the federal government, to focus on the growth of mangroves and issuing licenses to the fishermen.

Matters related to mutual interests were also discussed in the meeting.