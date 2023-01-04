Shaheed Z.A Bhutto 95th birth anniversary on Jan 5

LARKANA, Jan 04 (APP): The 95th birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Thursday (Jan 5).

Glowing tributes would be paid to Shaheed Bhutto, also known as Quaid-e-Awam, for his services to the nation and the country.

The programmes of 95th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan People’s Party and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will start with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Born on January 5, 1928 Bhutto laid the basis for the democratic process in the country with the formation of Pakistan People’s Party on November 30, 1967.

Floral wreaths will be laid at the grave of founding chairman of PPP and special prayers will be held for the departed soul.

Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day. PPP workers have arranged functions in all big and small cities of the country where main as well as local leadership will address and discuss life and political vision of Z.A Bhutto. Birthday cakes will be cut at the end of the functions.

On Thursday morning Qura’an Khawani and fateha khawani will be held at the mazar of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The leaders and workers of PPP of Larkana and Sukkur divisions and other areas will visit Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offer Fateha and place floral wreaths at the graves of Bhutto and his family.

PPP Larkana District has arranged a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto, at Auditorium of Pakistan Arts Council Larkana.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will preside over the function. Besides, MPAs, MNAs, party leaders and workers and others will attend the function.