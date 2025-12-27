Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 27 (APP): A prayer ceremony was held at the Peoples’ Secretariat PP-217 to mark the 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The ceremony was presided over by Pakistan Peoples’ Party Punjab Council member Malik Arshad Iqbal Bhatta. A large number of party workers attended the event, where candles were lit and a one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the former prime minister.

Special prayers and Fateha were offered for the eternal peace of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

and all party martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, Malik Arshad Iqbal Bhatta said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a symbol of struggle for democracy, the constitution and public rights. He said her sacrifices strengthened democratic continuity in the country and would be remembered forever.

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party continues to follow Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s mission of public service and promotion of democratic values.

He urged party workers to maintain discipline, intensify public service, and take Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy of people-oriented politics to every household.