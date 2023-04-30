Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation’s delegation calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Apr 30 (APP):Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that it was gratifying that the majority of total population of the country and the province consists of youths, who need to be provided with proper education, training, employment opportunities for the development of the country.

It is also the responsibility of the state to utilize their dream talents for the best interests of the nation, he said while talking to a delegation led by Dr. Lal Kakar, Chairman of Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation, which called on him at Governor House Quetta here Sunday.

During the meeting, it was discussed about creating a taste for studies in the young generation, providing intellectual guidance for character building and ensuring the participation of the youth in the country’s development.

The delegation informed the Governor about the aims and objectives of Shaheed Baz Mohammad Kakar Foundation.

Appreciating the performance of the institute, the Governor said that that there was a dire need for us to promote the trend of academic dialogue in the society, highlight the respect for differences of opinion and create creative and critical minds.

We can reach our destination successfully only by devoting ourselves to the spirit of taking everyone along, he noted.