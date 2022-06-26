Shah Zain calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Sunday.

Inter-provincial coordination, measures against drug abuse and anti-smuggling were

discussed. The meeting also discussed the strategy to save

youth from narcotics.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that it was a time to take strict action

against the narcotic peddlers and smugglers, adding that all provinces have to

work together to rout out smuggling. He said that Punjab government was taking

effective measures to eliminate drug trafficking.

He apprised Shah Zain Bugti about the efforts being made to eradicate narcotics from

the province and said that surveillance against narcotic peddlers and smugglers had been tightened. He maintained that the youth was the future of the country and those spreading poison in their veins do not deserve any leniency.

Federal Minister Shah Zain Bugti stressed upon enhancing cooperation between the provinces for stamping out narcotics.

Both the leaders were agreed to formulate a solid mechanism in order to save the young generation from narcotics.