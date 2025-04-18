34.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticShah Sultan Park attracting visitors; DG PHA
Domestic

Shah Sultan Park attracting visitors; DG PHA

22
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)Rawalpindi was busy decorating and beautifying parks and green belts across the city to provide the best recreational and security facilities to the public.
DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Friday, informed that besides other parks of the city, Shah Sultan Park had been decorated with beautiful flowers and plants.
He said that lush landscapes with spring’s season colourful flowers offered a charming scene to the visitors.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan