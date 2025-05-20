41 C
Shafqat Shah hails security forces on eliminating terrorists in Balochistan

SUKKUR, May 20 (APP):Renowned senior political and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has lauded the security forces for their successful operations in Balochistan, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists in two separate operations.
According to the statement issued here on Tuesday,  Shah said that hostile elements cannot evade their fate for long, and with unwavering resolve, public unity, and sacrifices made by the forces, the complete eradication of terrorism is certain.
He paid tribute to the young men who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland, warning that any enemy who dares to cast an evil eye will meet a similar dire fate.
