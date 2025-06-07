Shafqat Shah extends greetings of Eid ul Azha

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jun 07 (APP): Senior Politician, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah greeted the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion of Eidul Azha, highlighting the spirit of sacrifice and charity associated with the auspicious occasion.

In his Eid message on Saturday, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed to Almighty to grant His blessings and happiness to the Muslim world and Pakistan. The Eid commemorated the willingness of prophets Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) to sacrifice bow to Allah’s command to sacrifice their dearest possessions.

He said that Almighty Allah put these great personalities through trials and both of them bowed their heads to the will of Allah, adding that this act of sacrifice became so popular in the presence of Almighty Allah that He made this worship of sacrifice obligatory on the Muslim Ummah.

“It is a lesson for us that the key to success is to remain firm in the situation of trials and tests and to obey Allah Almighty,” he said.

He urged to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness on this occasion.

He encouraged everyone to share the joy of Eid with those around them, especially those who were unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

“I prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings and mercy upon the entire Muslim Ummah, particularly Pakistan.”