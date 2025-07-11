Shafqat Shah condemns brutal attack in Balochistan

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jul 11 (APP):Senior politician Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has strongly condemned the recent brutal attack by Indian-sponsored terrorists targeting innocent passengers near Loralai and Musakhel, Balochistan.

In a statement on Friday, Shah expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, saying that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families of the martyrs in this hour of grief.

Shah described the attack as a horrific example of inhumane brutality, aimed at undermining national unity and peace. He emphasized that the nation is united in its determination to thwart every conspiracy sponsored by India and reaffirmed that the terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice.

The senior politician expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and reiterated that the entire nation stands firmly with the armed forces and security institutions in the fight against terrorism.

He expressed confidence that the security forces will succeed in eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorists and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience and strength for the bereaved families.

Shah’s statement reflects the nation’s outrage and condemnation of the brutal attack, and reaffirms the country’s commitment to fighting terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.