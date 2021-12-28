Shafqat, Pervaiz Elahi discuss political, LG polls issues

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers.

Political and economic situation of the country, the coalition government and the current Local Government Bill were discussed in detail during the meeting.



Ch Pervaiz Elahi also congratulated Shafqat Mahmood on becoming President of PTI Central Punjab and said that if the Local Government Bill was passed with consensus, and it would have positive effects. All parliamentary parties including PPP and PMLN were included in a larger committee, formed on Local Government Bill, he added.



Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing the media after the meeting, said the PTI government was working to prepare for the local bodies elections in Punjab,

and in that regard, a meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi remained successful.

He said that the PTI and the PML-Q would field their best contestants in local bodies elections as both the parties were on same page, adding that the participation of opposition parties in standing committee was a good omen for democracy.



Shafaqat Mehmood said that Asif Ali Zardari could not lead any protest or demonstration against the government as he had caused severe damage to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).



To a question, the minister said that the opposition was trying to derail the government by talking about minus one formula for the last three years, but could not succeed.



To another query about Nawaz Sharif, he said that the government would look into the issue whenever Nawaz Sharif would arrive in the country.