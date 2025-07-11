Shabbir Hussain Shah assumes charge as DPO Tank

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 11 (APP):Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah assumed charge of his office on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the new DPO affirmed his commitment to ensuring the protection of life, property, and dignity of the citizens in Tank and Sub-Division Jandola.

He pledged a firm crackdown on all forms of crime and vowed to maintain law and order across the district.

He assured that no effort would be spared in delivering justice to the public and that all available resources would be utilized for the purpose.

He also emphasized that steps would be taken for the welfare and well-being of the police force.