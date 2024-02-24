Shab-e-Baraat on Sunday night

FAISALABAD, Feb 24 (APP):The Shab-e-Baraat will be observed here with full religious passion, zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday night, February 25 [14th of Shaban-ul-Muazaam 1445 Hijrah].

The religious organisations will arrange special Quranic sittings, seminars and Mahafils to highlight the importance of this night.

The Auqaf Department will also hold Mahafil-e-Qirat, Hamd-o-Naat and Dorood-o-Salam in various mosques of the city.

According to Islamic teachings, Shab-e-Baraat is considered one of the most important Islamic nights. The philanthropists will distribute Langar (free food) among the poor and help the needy people by seeking mercy of Allah Almighty in this world and hereafter.

The police department has also finalized the arrangements for foolproof security throughout the district in order to meet any untoward incident on this night.