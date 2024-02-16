SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

KARACHI, Feb 16 (APP):The Sindh Food Authority (SFA), during its campaign for maintaining food, hygiene and safety standards, on Friday conducted inspection of tea markets of Karachi to check sale of low quality and adulterated tea.

A SFA team led by Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain visited major markets of tea vendors and wholesalers and inspected tea leaves in the shops while action was taken against a wholesaler.

Samples of all tea varieties were also collected from all major wholesalers for further analysis. Speaking on the occasion, Agha Fakhar said that the purpose of such actions was to check the quality of food items so that consumers can get healthy food items.

He warned all the vendors and wholesalers involved in selling substandard food items to desist from doing so otherwise strict action will be taken against them under the Sindh Food Authority Act.

Separately, the SFA team conducted a surprise inspection of the bakeries located in Chakiwara area of Lyari under supervision of DG SFA.

Improvement notices were issued to several bakeries where sanitary and hygiene conditions were found very poor during the inspection while Awam Bakery was sealed for not following hygiene rules.

Agha Fakhar, at the occasion, said that SFA carrying indiscriminate action against those who do not follow the rules of hygiene.