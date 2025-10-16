SFA imposes Rs2.6 mln fines during crackdown on substandard food outlets in Hyderabad: Official

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Deputy Director of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad Dr. Asad Jahangir has said that the authority had been carrying out effective operations over the past several days to ensure the provision of safe and hygienic food to the public.

Addressing a press conference here at the SFA office on Thursday, he said that so far, actions had been taken at 44 different locations, in accordance with the special directives of the Sindh minister for food, who ordered immediate measures wherever unhygienic or substandard food is found.

Dr. Jahangir informed that major hotels and other points in Hyderabad were also inspected through surprise raids, resulting in fines amounting to Rs2.6 million. He added that the situation had improved considerably following these actions.

He revealed that several factories operating in densely populated areas of Hyderabad would soon face action as well. “We are conducting all operations purely on merit, with full cooperation from the police and local administration,” he stated.

The Deputy Director warned hotel and restaurant owners to refrain from selling substandard food items, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them. He further said that the authority had seized and destroyed 10 kilograms of Ajinomoto (Chinese salt) and, after taking action against sellers of adulterated milk, would soon launch inspections of flour mills.

Dr. Jahangir reaffirmed that under the special directives of the Sindh government, the campaign against those selling unhealthy food items would continue without any pressure or discrimination.