Severe water crisis hits Khyber Super Market in Peshawar Cantt

PESHAWAR, Feb 03 (APP):A severe water shortage has gripped the Khyber Super Market area located in Peshawar Cantonment, causing serious difficulties for thousands of residents including students, families and office workers.

The crisis has now entered its third consecutive week with no permanent solution in sight.

Khyber Super Market consists of nearly one hundred plazas housing residential apartments, offices and commercial units. According to residents, water supply from the tube well has been disrupted after underground pipelines were damaged during excavation work for a plaza currently under construction by the Cantonment Board.

Despite repeated complaints, the broken pipelines have not been properly repaired.

Residents further report that the situation has worsened due to the relocation of transformers in the area, leading to frequent electricity shutdowns. As a result, the tube well remains non-operational for extended periods, severely affecting water distribution.

Previously, water was supplied for approximately three hours daily; however, it has now been reduced to barely one hour and even that supply is inconsistent. In many buildings, water fails to reach water storage tanks, leaving them completely empty.

Residents say they are facing extreme hardship, with no water available for bathing, drinking, or daily household use.

The prolonged water shortage has created distress and frustration among the affected population. Residents have urged the Cantonment Board and concerned authorities to take immediate notice of the issue, ensure the repair of damaged pipelines, restore uninterrupted power supply to the tube well and resolve the water crisis on an urgent basis.

If the issue remains unresolved, residents warn that the situation may escalate further.