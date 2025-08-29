Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours expected in Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued a monsoon alert as the ninth spell of seasonal rains begins across Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the PDMA, heavy rainfall is forecast in the upper catchment areas of rivers, raising the risk of flooding. The spokesperson said that from August 29 to September 2, most districts of Punjab are likely to experience intense thunderstorms and downpours.

Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat and Sialkot. Additional rainfall is also anticipated in Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rajanpur.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabil Javed, has directed all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain on high alert. He said the district administrations have been put on alert in accordance with the instructions of the chief minister.

The relief commissioner said that the ongoing monsoon rains may trigger a critical flood situation in rivers and connected streams. He confirmed that Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are currently witnessing very high flood levels.

He warned that monsoon showers may lead to the swelling of nullahs and stormwater drains in major cities, urging field presence of all deputy commissioners and relevant officers.

Alerts have been issued to the departments of Health, Irrigation, Communication & Works, Local Government and Livestock to ensure preparedness, he added.

Citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures during the prevailing weather conditions. Unnecessary travel should be avoided, said spokesperson.

In case of emergency, citizens may contact the PDMA helpline at 1129, the spokesperson added.