Severe fog disrupts traffic in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 30 (APP):Heavy fog and smog have disrupted traffic on roads in Bahawalpur, especially in the morning due to very low visibility on Saturday.

The Bahawalpur region has been receiving dense fog and smog for the last few days. It used to start in the evening and grip the region by midnight, remaining continuous the next day. The fog or smog is used to decrease visibility levels from five to 10 meters at night and in the morning and disrupt routine traffic.

Traffic was very thin on the roads in Bahawalpur city on Saturday morning due to dense fog. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might continue receiving fog and smog for the next few days.