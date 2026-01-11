Severe cold wave continues in Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):Along with severe cold wave across the country including Lahore, icy winds further increased the intensity of the weather on Sunday.

The minimum temperature was recorded in Islamabad as zero, 1 in Peshawar and Murree, three in Lahore, and 9 degrees Celsius in Karachi. Most districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan began to experience bitter cold, where the mercury dropped several degrees below freezing point.

The mercury in Leh was minus 14, minus 13 in Skardu, minus 10 in Astore, Gopis, minus 8 in Hunza, Gilgit, while minus 6 in Kalat, Bagrot and minus 5 degrees were recorded in Dir. PDMA Punjab has issued a letter stating that the severity of the cold weather across Punjab is likely to increase further by January 16.