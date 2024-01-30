Seven shopkeepers netted over profiteering

SARGODHA, Jan 30 (APP):In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha,Shoaib Ali,price control magistrates on Tuesday arrested seven people accused of profiteering in the district.

Spokesman concerned told media that price control magistrates inspected various bazaars and streets of the city and found seven shopkeepers who were selling commodities against control rates including Nazir, Ahmed, Tariq, Abu Bakar, Arif, Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Nadeem .

The raiding teams held all the seven accused and registered cases against them under profiteering act.