Seven profiteers netted,14 shops sealed during two days of Ramadan

MULTAN, Feb 21 (APP):The district administration on Saturday imposed fines worth Rs 500,000,arrested seven profiteers,sealed 14 shops and warehouses and sent two violators to jail during a two-day mega crackdown ahead of Ramazan.

The action was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Nauman Siddique to curb artificial price hike and hoarding of essential commodities in the holy month.

Price control magistrates,along with PERA force teams,conducted raids across the district.

Cases were registered against multiple shopkeepers under the Price Control Act.

Two profiteers were sent to lock-up, while wheat stock was also seized in Shujabad during an operation against hoarders.

The DC said that official rates of food items had been displayed at all markets and strict monitoring was underway to ensure compliance.

He warned that those exploiting citizens during Ramadan should prepare for jail.

He added that daily crackdowns would continue throughout the month to maintain price stability and ensure smooth supply of essential commodities from wholesale markets to retail outlets.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring availability of essential items at government-approved rates across the district