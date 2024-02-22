Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, Feb 22 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district
and caught seven accused, including Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar.
Police registered cases against the accused.
