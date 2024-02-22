Election day banner

Seven power pilferers booked

FESCO

SARGODHA, Feb 22 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district
and caught seven accused, including Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar.
Police registered cases against the accused.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services