Domestic

Seven outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Islamabad Capital Police apprehended seven outlaws, including five drug peddlers, involved in various criminal activities during the last 24 hours recoverd weapons and drugs from their possession, on Friday.
An official told APP that the teams from Sumbal, Shams Colony, Kirpa, and Lohi Bher police stations took legal action against suspects involved in illegal weapon possession and drug peddling.
He said that police arrested seven accused and recovered 2,054 grams of heroin, 169 grams of ice, and a pistol with ammunition from their possession.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Muhammad Shoaib Khan said Capital Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the federal capital. SSP Shoaib emphasized that no elements would be allowed to disrupt public peace, adding that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens remains the top priority of the Islamabad Police.
