Seven injured in road accident due to fog

fog
FAISALABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Atleast seven passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident due to fog in the area of Dijkot police station,here on Friday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding wagon struck against a parked trailer on Sammundri Road near Salooni Jhal because the wagon driver could not assess the trailer due to fog.
As a result, Munawar (30), Nadeem (24), Shan (35) s/o Mansha residents of Chak No.441-GB Sammundri, Shabbir (28) s/o M Latif resident of Chak No.463-GB Sammundri, Faizan (23) s/o Zulfiqar, his brother Rehan (17) s/o Zulfiqar residents of Mohallah Asghar Town Sammundri and Naeem Ashraf (26) s/o  Ashraf Ali resident of Chak No.440-GB Faiz Pur received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital where condition of first five victims was stated to be critical.
Further investigation was underway.

