Seven held with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, Dec 31 (APP):Police arrested seven accused including two proclaimed offenders on Sunday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during an ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested alleged criminals and recovered 520-gram hashish, 50 liters of liquor, two pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Ahsan, Imran, Irfan, Ashraf, Nasir, Bilal and Badar. Cases have been registered against them.