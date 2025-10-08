Seven food outlets fined over poor hygiene, water plant sealed

- Advertisement -

DG KHAN, Oct 08 (APP):Seven food outlets were fined a total of Rs 96,500 for poor hygiene conditions and selling substandard and expired food items during an inspection in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa Sharif on Wednesday.

During the operation, the Punjab Food Authority teams checked several food points, bakeries, water filtration plants, and major egg dealers across both cities to ensure hygiene and food safety standards.

The teams destroyed 216 packets of expired snacks, three kilograms of flour, 100 grams of loose artificial colour, and 64 broken eggs found on the spot. More than 900 litres of adulterated milk was also disposed of during roadside checks of milk carrying vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

A water filtration plant was also sealed until improvement after its water samples failed laboratory tests and poor sanitation was observed.

Citizens were advised to report any food-related complaints to the Punjab Food Authority helpline 1223.