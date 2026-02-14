Seven drug suppliers arrested in ANF Operations

RAWALPINDI, Feb 14 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted nationwide operations, arresting seven drug suppliers and recovered over 31.6 kilograms of narcotics, amounting Rs 2.9 million here on Saturday.

In a significant international seizure, ANF recovered 4 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of ecstasy tablets, and 19 grams of suspected narcotics at a courier office in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Garrison.

The parcel, originating from the Netherlands, underscores the growing challenge of cross-border drug smuggling.

ANF also made several inter-provincial recoveries.

At the Islamabad Toll Plaza, 21.6 kilograms of hashish were confiscated from a vehicle, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Near Sher Shah Toll Plaza in Multan, 3.6 kilograms of drugs were seized from another vehicle, and the pusher was apprehended.

In a separate operation at the same plaza, 2 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) were recovered, resulting in the arrest of two additional drug suppliers.

Authorities also seized 3.2 kilograms of opium from a vehicle at the Islamabad Toll Plaza while a suspect was taken into custody.

In a domestic operation in Lahore, near a local mosque, ANF recovered 1.2 kilograms of hashish from an individual.

All cases have been registered under the CNSA-1997, as the force will continue to intensify its crackdown on drug trafficking.