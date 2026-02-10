Seven Afghan nationals among 65 held as ICT Police conduct grand search operation in Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and strengthen security in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of, with zonal SPs overseeing the exercise in their respective areas.

The spokesperson said that women police personnel also participated in the operation to ensure thorough and effective checking.

During the search operation, police teams checked 472 individuals, 93 shops, and five hotels, besides inspecting 137 motorcycles and 17 vehicles, he added.

He said that for further verification and legal scrutiny, 65 suspicious persons, including seven Afghan nationals, along with 21 motorcycles, were shifted to the concerned police station.

The spokesperson said that the operation was aimed at preventing crime, identifying suspicious elements, and ensuring a secure environment for residents.

He added that he has directed police to conduct grand search operations across the district to uproot criminal elements and maintain law and order.