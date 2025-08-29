SEPCO CEO meets with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Aug 29 (APP):SEPCO CEO Ejaz Ali Channa on Friday met with the President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Muhammad Khalid Kakezai, and members of the SEPCO Committee, including Convener Abdul Aziz Shewani, at the Chamber’s office.

During the meeting, CEO Channa discussed various issues related to electricity supply and billing in Sukkur.

CEO Channa stated that Sukkur Division generates over 20% of the total revenue for SEPCO, with Sukkur city being a major contributor. He informed that two new power transformers have been installed in Sukkur city to minimize load shedding. Additionally, a modern GIS grid station is being planned, and auto-meter reading through a mobile application is being considered to facilitate customers.

Convener Abdul Aziz Shewani raised several issues, including the need to eliminate load shedding in Sukkur, reduce the duration of load shedding during maintenance work, and provide standby transformers in the city.

He also requested prompt notification of faulty meters and no unjustified detection. The Chamber proposed setting up a “one-window desk” at the SEPCO office or Sukkur Chamber to address customer complaints.

CEO Channa assured the Chamber that load shedding would be minimized during the proposed hours, and the duration of maintenance and general load shedding would be reduced.

He also agreed to separate industrial zones from the ADC feeder and ensure uninterrupted power supply during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

The CEO assured that a team led by the Director Commercial would visit the Chamber every week to address issues and provide prompt solutions.

The meeting concluded with the Chamber members expressing condolences over the death of a SEPCO lineman who died during duty. The CEO and Chamber members offered prayers for the deceased and his family.