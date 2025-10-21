SEPA reveals supply of untreated drinking water from 4 filter plants in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has disclosed that 4 of the 6 water filtration plants of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) are supplying raw water to the citizens.

In a letter addressed to the Executive Engineers of Ghangra Mori, Halanaka, Latifabad and Pareetabad filtration plants here on Tuesday, SEPA’s Deputy Director Imran Ali Abbassi set the alarm bells ringing over what he described as supply of health injurious water.

He maintained that the plants in question were supplying ‘untreated’ and ‘unsafe’ drinking water to the citizens, warning that water borne diseases were likely to occur as a consequence.

The Deputy Director asked the XEns of those 4 plants to ensure proper treatment and compliance with the safety standards in the filtration process.

Abbassi reiterated that it was obligatory for all the civic agencies to comply with the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014, as well as with the environment rules and regulations.