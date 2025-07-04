SEPA collects samples from HWSC’s water filtration plant

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jul 04 (APP):In view of growing complaints of the citizens about supply of turbid water by Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC), a team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) visited the corporation’s filtration plants here on Friday.

The Hyderabad Region In Charge of SEPA, Deputy Director Imran Abbassi, informed that he led a team which collected water samples from the corporation’s largest filtration facility on the Jamshoro road.

He added that they also checked the lagoons, chlorination chamber, allum application chamber and water supply facility.

Abbassi said the samples would be sent to SEPA’s laboratory for testing. According to him, the team was briefed that the filtration plant supplied water to City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas of Hyderabad.

The deputy director said that the plant’s management was strictly directed to follow the filtration standards in compliance with the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014.