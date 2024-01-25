Senior Govt officer, cop shot dead

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP): Unidentified armed men on Thursday shot dead a Senior Planning Officer of the Social Welfare department here in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gul Bahar and a police constable in the jurisdiction of Police Station Daudzai.

According to police, armed motorcyclists targeted the senior planning officer when he was going to the office in his official vehicle. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, unidentified assailants shot police constable Kamran Taj resident of Gulbaila with a pistol when he was taking his children to the school van stop.

SP Rural Division Zafar Ahmed Khan said that the attackers escaped into nearby fields, adding that Kamran was deployed as a computer operator at Police Station Khan Raziq Shaheed.