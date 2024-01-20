Senior clerk arrested for taking bribe

Senior clerk arrested for taking bribe
SARGODHA, Jan 20 (APP):The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested on Saturday a senior clerk of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) for taking bribe.
According to a press release issued by the ACE office, a citizen Tariq of Chak No 115-NB, submitted an application to ACE Regional Director Mudassar Hanif Bhatti and stated that Senior Clerk Faizan Abid had demanded Rs 1.2 million as bribe from six people to get them job of grade-IV in the Education Department Sargodha. He said that Rs 1 million had already been paid and he was demanding Rs 200,000 more to give the appointment letters.
The official ordered Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Sargodha Asif Iqbal to conduct a raid.
The circle officer, under the supervision of  Civil Judge Section-30 Noorullah, conducted a raid at the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education office in Sargodha and arrested Faizan Abid red-handed taking bribe amount and seized Rs 2 00,000 marked currency notes.
The ACE team registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services