Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

NOWSHERA, Apr 15 (APP):In a tragic incident, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were shot dead near the Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway Road within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car traveling towards Peshawar.

As a result, Judge Hayat Khan, son of Pir Gul, a resident of Mohallah Bulandabad, Tehsil Kalam, District Swat, and Advocate Khalid Khan, son of Amresh Khan, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, died on the spot.

Sources suggest that the motive behind the attack may be linked to an old enmity. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.