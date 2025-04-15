28.2 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSenior civil judge, lawyer shot dead
Domestic

Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

13
- Advertisement -
NOWSHERA, Apr 15 (APP):In a tragic incident, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were shot dead near the Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway Road within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car traveling towards Peshawar.
As a result, Judge Hayat Khan, son of Pir Gul, a resident of Mohallah Bulandabad, Tehsil Kalam, District Swat, and Advocate Khalid Khan, son of Amresh Khan, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, died on the spot.
Sources suggest that the motive behind the attack may be linked to an old enmity. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan