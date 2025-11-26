Senior APP journalist Shahzad Saleemi retires

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Senior Sub-Editor/Reporter of APP Faisalabad Bureau Shahzad Ahmad Saleemi has retired from government service after attaining the age of superannuation.

In this connection, a grand and graceful farewell ceremony was organized in his honor at APP Faisalabad Bureau where the journalistic community paid glowing tribute to his outstanding services.

Shahzad Ahmad Saleemi began his professional journey at APP as a Sub-Editor/Reporter and through hard work, integrity and exceptional professional competence he soon earned a distinct recognition for himself within the organization.

Owing to his abilities, he was entrusted with the important responsibility of serving as Incharge of Urdu News Service at APP Lahore Bureau where he played a pivotal role in promoting quality Urdu journalism, strengthening editorial standards and enhancing the institutional image of APP.

Bureau Chief APP Faisalabad Rana Anjum Aala Rehman presided over the farewell ceremony while Chief Reporter Iftikhar Ahmad, Incharge Urdu News Service Rao Ali Aamir Sultan, Senior Sub-Editors/Reporters Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Abdul Rehman, Mirza Jabir Baig, Sub-Editors/Reporters Asif Ghaffar, Athar Rauf, Shafqat Rasool, Shehbaz Bhutta, Assistant Manager Tariq Mahmood Bandesha, Photographer Tasawar Abbas, Cameraman Muhammad Waseem and other staff members also attended it and bade an emotional farewell to their colleague.

Former Chief Reporter Advocate Syed Kaleem Hayder Saqlain Shah, retired Senior Sub-Editor/Reporter Muhammad Farooq Seemab and retired Computer Operator Rana Muhammad Azam also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Bureau Chief Rana Anjum Aala Rehman paid tribute to journalistic services of Shahzad Ahmad Saleemi and said that responsible and hardworking journalists like Shahzad Ahmad Saleemi are a beacon of light for the younger generation of reporters and sub-editors and APP will always remember his services with respect and appreciation.

Other speakers also recalled their memorable professional association with Shahzad Ahmad Saleemi and highlighted his honesty, keen eye for news verification, editorial skills and selfless devotion to the institution.

Later, Shahzad Ahmad Saleemi was presented with bouquets and commemorative gifts as a token of love and appreciation.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the APP management, fellow journalists and staff members.