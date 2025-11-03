Senator Saeed calls for empowering LG to ensure peace in Balochistan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 03 (APP):Founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, has emphasized that the establishment of empowered and organized local governments (LG) is essential for ensuring sustainable peace and addressing public issues in the province.

In a statement issued on Monday, Senator Hashmi said that having 37 local governments working together would significantly improve governance, service delivery, and law and order across the province.

He urged the implementation of a strong local government system in accordance with Articles 32 and 140A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Hashmi appreciated the efforts of the federal and provincial representatives who have recognized that democracy offers the most effective means of resolving people’s long-standing issues.

However, he stressed that a complete democratic structure is only possible when functional and empowered local governments are established at the grassroots level.

Citing international examples, the senator said that in the past 200 years, the success of both parliamentary and presidential systems around the world has depended on the strength of local governance institutions.

He pointed to major cities such as New York, London, and Rome, where local governments effectively resolve citizens’ issues at their doorstep.

Senator Hashmi further stated that establishing strong and active local governments in all 36 districts of Balochistan would reduce the administrative burden on the provincial capital and improve service delivery.

“Setting up 37 functioning governments will ease the pressure on the single administration centered on Zarghoon Road and empower elected representatives to transfer authority back to their own people,” he remarked.

He concluded that the province cannot afford new experiments at this stage. Instead, he urged policymakers to build upon successful governance models from the past to address public grievances and enhance peace and stability in the region.