Senator Raisani donates 200 books to Qaid Library

QUETTA, May 08 (APP): Former Senator and Tribal Chief Haji Lashkari Raisani generously announced to donate 200 books to the recently restored Qaid-e-Azam Library Ziarat, which had been closed for 17 years.

Talking to APP, the senator Lashkari lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur-Rehman for restoring the historic library in its original architecture.

“To support the cause, Balochistan Peace Forum will send 200 books for the bibliophiles,” he remarked.

He said that under his supervision, Balochistan Peace Forum has been formed that strives for revising the book reading culture in the country.

“So far, as many as 75000 books have been gifted to different institutions and libraries, with ongoing efforts to continue this initiative.

Expressing concern over the decline of book reading culture in society, Senator Raisani urged the youth to embrace knowledge for its intrinsic value, rather than merely pursuing degrees.

He lamented the prioritization of arms dealing over intellectual pursuits, emphasizing the societal consequences of neglecting libraries.

Reflecting on the significance of books, he invoked the Quran as a divine example. “The Almighty bestowed his prophet with the gift of book “Quran” that reflects the importance of the book,”

He referred to his father Nawab Ghaus Baksh Raisani, the former governor Balohchistan’s love for books as saying thousands of people benefited from his knowledge.

Contrasting the reading habits of past and present political leaders, he highlighted the need to reverse the trend of declining readership to safeguard the fabric of society.

The leader in past used to read books whereas the only books known to today’s political leaders is book of PSDP that contains details of uplift schemes.

Due to dying trend of book reading, the vary fabrics of our society is denting alarmingly, he warned.