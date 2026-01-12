Senator Mehdi voices concern over gas outages, low pressure

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 12 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi has expressed concern over persistent gas shutdowns, load-shedding and extremely low gas pressure in Karachi and various parts of Sindh.

In a statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that regardless of whether it is summer or winter, residents of Karachi continue to suffer due to prolonged gas outages, low pressure and load-shedding, causing severe hardship to the public.

He urged the Federal Govt to take immediate notice of the ongoing gas shortages in Karachi and ensure prompt corrective measures.