Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s poetry book “Gurez Pa Lamhoon Ki Khushboo” launched

KARACHI, Dec 29 (APP): The speakers of the launching of the poetry book titled “Gurez Pa Lamhoon Ki Khushboo” penned down by seasoned writer and journalist Senator Ifran Siddiqui highly appreciated the poetry work and termed it as poetry work like an expert and seasoned poet.

Seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham chaired the launching ceremony held at Haseena Moin Hall at Ahmed Shah building in Arts Council of Pakistan here.

Sharing their views, Mehmood Sham, noted author and poet Aqeel Abbas Jaffery, writer, poetess and author Dr Fatima Hasan, famous author Shakil Adil Zada, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah, famous poetess and journalist, Nasira Zuberi and others shared their views about the book and highly appreciated the poetry of Irfan Siddiqui.

In her address, Dr Fatima Hasan recalled the efforts and personal interest taken during her tenure as minister Irfan Siddiqui for ensuring the launching of a 22-volume Urdu Digital Dictionary and termed the work as the biggest treasure of Pakistan’s literature. The gigantic task was completed on the special directives of then president Mamnoon Hussain, she added.

In his brief speech, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah recalled his meeting with Irfan Siddiqui when Siddiqui was the minister and lauded his cooperation.

Ahmed Shah said that no poet needs any criticism and he found Irfan Siddiqui a different person in his book.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui lauded Ahmed Shah’s efforts for holding events like the International Urdu Conference and other important gatherings for the promotion of culture and arts, especially in Karachi.

He also read some selected pieces of poetry from his poetry book which was highly appreciated.