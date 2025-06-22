Senate chairman condoles with Imran Qadir Gilani

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jun 22 (APP): Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Syed Aslam Gilani, father-in-law of Syed Imran Qadir Gilani.

He visited the late Syed Aslam Gilani’s residence, offered Fateha, and prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks. Gilani also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating that the deceased was a respectable, kind-hearted, and service-oriented individual.

Prominent personalities present on the occasion included Syed Rizwan Amir Gillani, Syed Faizan Miranshah Gillani, Zaigham Gillani, Syed Ijaz Qadir Gillani, and Shoaib Qadir Gillani.

Later, the Senate Chairman also visited the residences of Syed Akhtar Shah Gillani and Syed Manzoor Shah Hashmi to inquire after their health. He met their family members and prayed for the speedy recovery of both dignitaries, wishing them well.