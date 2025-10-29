Senate by-election in KP to be held on Oct 30

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP): Polling for the by-election on a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on October 30.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the polling will take place in the building of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Syed Shibli Faraz. The Election Commission has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process.

Three candidates are in the run for the vacant seat include Taj Muhammad Afridi, Khurram Zeeshan, and Irfan Saleem. Two candidates, Abid Khan Yousafzai and Nisar Khan, have withdrawn from the contest.

Provincial Election Commissioner KP Saeed Gul will serve as the Returning Officer, while Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi, Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Deputy Director Admin Zaheer Ahmad, Deputy Director Media Coordination Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director Elections Fahad Ali Shah, and Deputy Director Law Muhammad Amjad have been appointed as polling officers.