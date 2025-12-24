Seminary teacher arrested for attempting to assault 12-year-old student in Hassan Abdal

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Dec 24 (APP): Police arrested a seminary teacher for allegedly attempting to assault a minor student in Hassan Abdal, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident was reported on December 23 when the complainant approached Police Station Saddar Hassan Abdal, stating that his 12-year-old nephew, who is enrolled in a madrassa for Quran memorization, returned home visibly distressed. Upon inquiry, the child disclosed that the accused, identified as Zubair Khan, had subjected him to inappropriate behavior.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the suspect, Zubair Khan, a resident of Pind Mehri, within 24 hours. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.