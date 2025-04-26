Seminar stresses women’s involvement in leather industry

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Apr 26 (APP): Government College Women University Sialkot’s (GCWUS) Department of Botany, in collaboration with the Offices of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) of the university and WWF-Pakistan, successfully hosted a seminar at Munim-ud-Din Auditorium.

The event featured experts from WWF-Pakistan including Farah Nadeem, Manager Water Security, Maryam Eqan, Senior Officer Water Sensitive Cities, and Adeel Younus, Manager Sustainable Supply Chains.

The speakers stressed the importance of women’s involvement in sustainable leather industry practices, touching on key topics like water security, eco-friendly supply chains, and research-driven innovation.

The seminar was attended by Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir as the chief guest, who encouraged students to lead through research and contribute meaningfully to society.

The session aligned with key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — SDG 6, 8, and 12, highlighting university’s commitment to responsible and inclusive growth.

Certificates of appreciation were distributed, and students praised the department for organising such enriching events.