Seminar on Data Fest 2025 held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, Oct 16 (APP): The University of Sargodha (UoS) on Thursday organised a seminar titled “Data Fest 2025” under the auspices of the Departments of Statistics, Economics, and Computer Science.

According to the spokesperson for UOS here, the event aimed to highlight the vital role of data science, digital technologies, and statistical innovation in advancing modern research and policy development.

Chief Statistical Officer Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Dr. Mazhar Hussain stressed that today’s world revolves around data, and sustainable progress requires a workforce skilled in data science, machine learning, and analytics technologies.

He also outlined the functions and contributions of the PBS in promoting data driven governance and evidence-based policy making. He highlighted that the upcoming PBS Data Fest-2025 aims to foster data literacy, innovation, and collaboration for smart decision making and sustainable development in Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Chairman Department of Statistics UoS Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad highlighted the growing importance of data literacy in academia and public policy. He noted that developing analytical and computational capabilities among students is essential to meet emerging national and global challenges.

The event concluded with an Q&A session, during which participants interacted with the speaker and asked insightful questions about the role of the PBS, its data collection mechanisms, and how statistical information supports national planning and policy decisions.

The seminar was attended by Prof. Dr. Rehmatullah Awan Chairman Department of Economics, Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan Director Student Affairs, faculty members, and students from the Departments of Statistics, Economics, and Computer Science.